Kwadwo Mpiani reacts to Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle

Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has added his voice to those who believe that President Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle will have no impact on his government.



The former Minister for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff under John Kufuor's administration has stated on Joy FM that the timing of the exercise is problematic given that there are only a few months left until the general elections.



Although he acknowledges that the President has the prerogative to make changes based on his analysis of his appointees' performance, Mr. Mpiani believes that the timing raises concerns about the effectiveness of the reshuffle.



Mr. Mpiani has no reaction to the ministerial reshuffle since it is the President's prerogative to make changes as he sees fit.



However, he thinks that the reshuffle, which comes eight months before the elections, will not affect the government's direction in any way.



Mr. Mpiani is concerned about how the newly appointed ministers will adapt to the complexities of their new offices and bring about the necessary changes for the government.



He questions the effectiveness of the reshuffle, given that some of the appointees are completely new and may not know what goes on in the ministries they have been assigned.



He believes that it is too close to the elections to achieve any significant change through the reshuffle. Mr. Mpiani is the latest person to criticize the timing of the reshuffle, stating that it is too close to the elections.