Kwahu Afram Plains North: Memchemfre Community Day School ‘collapses’

Regional News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Memchemfre Community Day School in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District has ceased operations after seven years.



Established in 2016 by the NDC government, the school was once a preferred educational facility due to its quality teaching staff.



However, it now lies abandoned, overtaken by bush, with dislodged ceilings, and poor enrollment figures.



Factors contributing to its collapse include the lack of student and teacher accommodation and the long distances students must travel.



The local education directorate is exploring alternative uses for the building, while teachers remain stranded, awaiting reassignment.



There are suggestions to convert the school into a college of education to address the rural teacher shortage.