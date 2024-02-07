Kwahu Bepong Chief commends Ghana Police for professionalism

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Nyarko Bawuah II, the Chief of Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern region, has commended the Ghana Police Service for their professional handling of a murder suspect within his palace.



The chief acknowledged that the police's professionalism prevented a potential escalation of the situation.



"The youth stormed this palace determined to lynch the suspect here. They were throwing everything they could get into the palace when the police prevented them from attacking the suspect. In fact, it was the women among them who were supplying the stones for the men to throw in here," stated the chief.



He further praised the well-trained police officers for shielding the suspect from harm and defusing the tension. The chief highlighted that the police's intervention was crucial, preventing the situation from worsening.



During a visit by Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong to the troubled area, the chief expressed gratitude for the police's professionalism during the incident.



Meanwhile, the police have detained and are charging over forty people in connection with the violence that erupted after reports of the rape and murder of 45-year-old Akua Kyerewaa allegedly by 23-year-old ex-convict Kwasi Tenkorang.