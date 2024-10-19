You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995854

Kwahu-Hene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II destooled amid ADB loan scandal

Eugene Asante Boadi play videoEugene Asante Boadi

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, has been destooled as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu following accusations of extorting GH₵2 million from a businessman while facilitating a loan at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where he had served as Board Chairman since 2021.

The destoolment, carried out on October 19, 2024, comes in response

