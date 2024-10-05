Kwahu Tafo SHS bus involved in a crash while transporting students; many students injured

Regional News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A bus carrying students and teachers from Kwahu Tafo Senior High School was involved in a serious accident at Akyem Ettukrom on the Osiem to Bunso road in the Eastern Region.



The students were returning from a sports competition when the crash occurred, resulting in several injuries.



Emergency responders quickly transported the injured to Osiem Hawa Hospital for treatment.



The bus overturned, and students were seen escaping through its windows.



Local police are investigating the cause of the accident.