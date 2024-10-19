You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995962

Kwahuhene responds to destoolment claims

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, has been reportedly destooled as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu following accusations of misconduct involving GH₵2 million.

The accusations stem from claims that he allegedly extorted this amount from businessman Collins Darkwah Aboagye while facilitating a loan at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where Daasebre served as

