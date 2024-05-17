Kwaku Baako slams Martin Amidu’s petition for removal of Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has dismissed the petition filed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu calling for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor, labeling it as nonsensical.



In a Facebook comment responding to a post by Professor Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), who wrote about the petition, Kwaku Baako remarked, “Oh! My friend Martin! I see. Still nonsensical! I am yet to see or read the petition though! Nonsense, respectfully!!”



Amidu, also a former Attorney-General, lodged the petition against Agyebeng, citing procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice.



The petition also includes allegations of violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.



Furthermore, Amidu contends that Agyebeng violated the right to information by refusing to provide appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff on a pen drive as requested.