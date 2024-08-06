Kwame A-Plus draws a big crowd for his campaign kickoff in Gomoa Central (Video)

Politics of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: atinkanews.net

Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A-Plus, has launched his campaign as an Independent Candidate for Gomoa Central in a grand event at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, attracting a large crowd.



Reflecting on his political journey, A-Plus noted the skepticism he faced but celebrated the milestone.



He assured supporters of his commitment to win the seat and improve community development, citing successful water projects.



His wife, Akosua Vee, and entertainment critic Arnold Baidoo, among others, attended the event, showing their support







