Kwame Agbodza announces construction of historical centre in Adaklu Waya

Regional News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, has revealed plans for the construction of a "historical Centre" in Adaklu Waya, in collaboration with the German Mission of Germany and the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana.



The centre aims to showcase Adaklu Waya's rich history as the third missionary station established by German missionaries in 1856, attracting both local and international tourists.



Mr. Agbodza has also allocated over one million Ghana Cedis from personal funds for an eight-unit classroom block at Adaklu Senior High School. Additionally, he intends to use part of his MP Common Fund for a community center in Adaklu Waya, further demonstrating his commitment to the district's development.



Under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, Adaklu has witnessed various development projects, including the extension of water projects, the near completion of a district hospital, and the establishment of CHIPS Compounds.



The government's pledge to complete all ongoing projects and the forthcoming construction of a bungalow for the DCE and other assembly officers were highlighted by Mr. Walter Wogbemase Zuh, Adaklu District Chief Executive.



During a fundraising and Easter get-together event, community leaders stressed the importance of unity and youth participation. They also discussed the need for improved town roads and emphasized education as a priority for parents in the district.



The event also featured a quiz competition for local schools, with Adaklu Waya E.P. Basic School emerging as the winner. Funds raised during the event, including donations from Mr. Agbodza and Mr. Zuh, will be used to kick-start the community center project in Adaklu Waya, reflecting a collective effort towards the town's development and preservation of its historical significance.