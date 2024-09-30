You are here: HomeNews2024 09 30Article 1987559

Kwame Awuah-Darko donates van, party paraphernalia to Juaben constituency towards 2024 elections

Kwame Awuah-Darko, former Managing Director of TOR and BOST, has donated a van, cash, and party items to the Juaben Constituency to boost their campaign efforts for the 2024 elections.

He highlighted key policies like the 24-Hour Economy and the Women’s Development Bank as crucial initiatives.

The Juaben Constituency executives expressed their gratitude, saying the support will strengthen grassroots mobilization and help secure victory.

Awuah-Darko’s contribution has energized the constituency as they gear up for the elections in December 2024.

