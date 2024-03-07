Kwame Jantuah raises concerns over politics and development in Ghana post-independence

Politics of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, has voiced apprehensions regarding the trajectory of politics and development in Ghana following independence.



Speaking on 3FMSunrise, Jantuah expressed dismay over the professionalization of politics, highlighting the prevalent issue of politicians enriching themselves at the nation's expense.



He questioned the morality of using public funds for personal gain in politics, emphasizing the need for accountability and leadership in combating corruption within the political sphere.



Jantuah stressed the importance of prioritizing the people's interests over individual gains, calling for robust leadership to drive the nation forward.



Reflecting on the significance of Independence Day, Jantuah underscored the role of leaders in showcasing national progress and outlining a vision for the future. He revealed his involvement in crafting a 40-year national development plan aimed at guiding Ghana’s economic and social advancement.



However, Jantuah expressed disappointment at the plan’s lack of implementation and limited public awareness. He highlighted the plan’s potential to combat corruption and drive sustainable development, asserting its integral role in the nation's economic recovery.



Jantuah criticized the prevailing focus on party manifestos at the expense of the national development plan, advocating for a unified governance approach. He emphasized the original intention for political parties to derive their manifestos from the comprehensive development plan, promoting a more cohesive and sustainable governance strategy.