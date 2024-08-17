Kwame Nkrumah chased a lot of chiefs out of Ghana -NAPO

Politics of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 running mate, shared insights into the party's origins, stating that it was founded by Ghanaian chiefs.



He claimed that during Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s regime, many chiefs were persecuted and arrested, which led them to form various political groups.



These groups eventually merged to create the NPP.



NAPO highlighted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's father, also a royal, joined the CPP to protect the Mamprusi chief from arrest, emphasizing the NPP's deep ties to traditional leadership across Ghana.