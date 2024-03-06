Kwame Pianim denies reports of being contacted by Bawumia's campaign team

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned economist, Kwame Pianim has denied reports that he has been approached by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team to serve as an advisor in his manifesto team.



Pianim described the report as fake news, stating that nobody has contacted him about such a role.



“I think it is fake news, nobody has talked to me, nobody has contacted me. I didn’t know when they were inaugurating it. Maybe it is not me, they mean somebody else but definitely, I have not been contacted,” he stated on TV3.



The list of the 2024 Manifesto committee, signed by the campaign team's communications director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, had previously included Pianim as an advisor to the economic sub-committee.



However, Pianim clarified that he has not been contacted and suggested that there may have been a mistake.



Dr. Bawumia has charged the committee to extensively engage all stakeholders in formulating the manifesto.