General News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: www.nydjlive.com

Kwame Tanko, a prominent broadcast journalist and morning show host at Angel 96.1FM in Kumasi, has resigned after ten years with the station.



In his social media announcement, he expressed gratitude to Dr. Kwaku Oteng, the founder of Angel Group, and his listeners.



Tanko hinted at joining a new radio station, Lawson FM, also in Kumasi, stating he is excited to start a new chapter in his media career.