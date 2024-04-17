Kwasi Agyei appointed acting Controller and Accountant-General

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Kwasi Agyei, a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, has been appointed as the new acting Controller and Accountant-General by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, succeeding Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.



Mr. Agyei assumed his new role after a brief handover ceremony at the Treasury head office in Accra.



He expressed gratitude to the former controller for his leadership and pledged to create a work environment that prioritizes employee welfare and fosters growth and recognition of achievements.



In a statement released to the Daily Graphic, Mr. Agyei thanked President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam for the opportunity to serve the nation in this capacity. He acknowledged the responsibilities and challenges ahead and called for the support and dedication of all department staff.



The outgoing Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, expressed excitement that the acting CAG had been appointed from within the department, believing it would motivate staff.



He noted the significant improvements and technological transformations under his leadership, particularly in payroll, national accounts, and public financial management policies and programs.



Mr. Agyei officially assumed office on Monday, April 15, 2024, bringing over 20 years of experience in the public sector.



He previously served as Deputy Controller and Accountant-General in charge of Treasury, holding degrees in Accounting and Finance, Economics, and an MBA. He has also served on various boards and held key positions in different organizations.