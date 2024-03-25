Kwasi Bonzoh: Ellembelle DCE emerges winner in NPP parliamentary primary

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, has emerged as the winner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.



The primary, held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, saw Mr. Bonzoh, also known as 34KWA, securing 523 out of the total 790 votes cast.



His closest contender, Abeka Dauda, managed to secure 264 votes.



This victory marks Mr. Bonzoh's fourth attempt at winning the parliamentary seat, having previously contested and lost three times against the incumbent NDC MP and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.



Following his landslide victory, Mr. Bonzoh expressed confidence in his ability to win the parliamentary seat for the NPP in the upcoming general elections on December 7.



In an interview with Citi News, he stated, “Looking at the records we have here and the leadership of our party, we believe we will capture the seat in 2024. Tomorrow we are starting the reconciliation; we will move to all the areas we didn’t do well.”



Mr. Bonzoh's victory signals a significant step forward for his political ambitions, and he is now focused on uniting the party and garnering support for the general elections later in the year.