Source: Daily Guide

Kweku Baako exposes Captain Smart on Euroget Hospitals

Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has refuted claims by Onua TV's Captain Smart regarding the Euroget Hospital projects.

Captain Smart accused Baako of factual inaccuracies about the construction timeline.

Baako clarified that former President J.A. Kufuor could not have initiated the Euroget Hospitals as the agreements were approved in late 2008, just before his administration ended.

Baako highlighted a Cabinet memo listing nine hospitals, contradicting Smart's claim of seven. He emphasized that the Akufo-Addo government completed health projects initiated by the Mahama administration, urging Smart to update his information.

