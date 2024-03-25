Kwesi Ahwoi apologizes for controversial comment at NDC event

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

During a reception hosted by the Churchstreet group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithfuls to honor Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, a comment made by Kwesi Ahwoi stirred controversy.



Ahwoi, a prominent figure within the NDC, inadvertently ignited a firestorm by suggesting that he did not pray for Mahama to serve his full four-year term if he wins the 2024 general elections.



Despite his intentions, the comment was misconstrued, leading to widespread criticism and overshadowing the otherwise festive occasion. Realizing the impact of his words, Ahwoi swiftly issued a statement expressing sincere regret for any misunderstanding caused.



Ahwoi also a former Interior Minister clarified that it was never his intention to pray against Mahama's full term, acknowledging that he misspoke.



Ahwoi accepted the criticisms gracefully, acknowledging his mistake and attributing some criticisms to deliberate misinterpretation of his statement.



"I have taken notice of the unfortunate controversy that has arisen as a result of a comment I made at a reception organized last Thursday by the Church Street group of NDC faithful for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to our esteemed flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.



"I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created. Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will it be my intention to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections," he said.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang intervened, emphasizing her confidence in Mahama's victory and commitment to serving his full term.



She pointed out the erroneous impression created by Ahwoi's statement and expressed certainty in Mahama's victory in the 2024 general elections.



To mend any rifts caused by his words, Ahwoi extended an unequivocal apology to Mahama, Opoku-Agyemang, and the entire NDC community.



“Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term. It is unfortunate that my statement appears to have taken the shine off what was otherwise a cheerful and light-hearted occasion.



“I hereby render an unreserved and unqualified apology to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the leadership and rank and file of the great NDC. Comrades and friends, let us put this unfortunate incident behind us and unite behind our flag-bearer, the visionary Nation Builder, to rescue our beloved country in the December 2024 elections.”