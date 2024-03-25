Kwesi Nyantakyi: Former GFA President eyes Ejisu seat in upcoming by-election

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association, has expressed interest in contesting the vacant Ejisu Constituency parliamentary seat in a by-election.



The Ejisu Constituency parliamentary seat became vacant following the passing of Member of Parliament John Kumah.



Speaking in Kumasi during the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign team, Nyantakyi subtly hinted at his aspirations to participate in the Ejisu by-election once the official timetable is released.



He underscored his ties to the constituency and his eligibility to contest but recognized the current mourning period for the late MP.



“The Ejisu by-election will definitely come on, but the timetable has not been published yet so we don’t know those who want to contest. Since I come from there and I have the right to contest, at the right time, we’ll see what will happen.



“But at the moment, we are mourning the demise of a very dear son of the constituency. The Member of Parliament is a big loss to the constituency and let’s see what happens after the one week,” Nyantakyi stated.



He also urged party members to trust the judgment of the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the selection of a running mate.



“I think it is a prerogative of the flagbearer to select the running mate, so let’s leave it to him. At the right time, he’ll do that.”