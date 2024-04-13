Kwesi Nyantakyi reportedly hospitalised ahead of Ejisu NPP primary

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: CNR

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is contesting the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency, has been hospitalized.



According to Citi News, Nyantakyi suffered stomach pain on Friday night and was taken to the hospital for treatment.



The report also indicates that Nyantakyi’s illness may have been caused by not eating all day, as he had a busy schedule ahead of Saturday’s polls, including a planned meeting with delegates.”



He was taken to the Legacy Hospital at Asokore Mampong for treatment where he has been since Friday evening.



A total of 1081 delegates will this morning decide the fate of nine aspirants seeking to represent the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming By-election in the Ejisu Constituency.



The party is holding its Parliamentary primary today, April 13, 2024, to choose a candidate after the demise of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.