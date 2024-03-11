Kwesi Pratt Jnr. warns political parties against interfering with police duties in 2024 elections

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of Insight newspaper, has cautioned political parties against meddling in the responsibilities of the Ghana Police Service during the forthcoming elections.



Despite appeals from the Seventh Day Adventists Church and segments of the Ghanaian populace to reschedule the election date to accommodate their Sabbath Day observance, the Electoral Commission (EC) has maintained December 7 as the official polling day.



The Adventists sought a shift in the election date due to its clash with their sacred Sabbath Day, which falls on a Saturday this year.



Nevertheless, the EC has stood firm on December 7 for the elections, rejecting the proposed change to a Tuesday in November.



Furthermore, following their Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in Accra, the EC has decided to retain the indelible ink as a verification method and uphold the guarantor system alongside the Ghana Card for identification during the elections.



Highlighting the pivotal role of the police in ensuring law and order during the elections, Kwesi Pratt lauded the Inspector General of Police, expressing trust in Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s integrity.



He urged political parties to refrain from obstructing the police's work on election day, asserting, “Allow Dampare and his officers to work. No interference!”