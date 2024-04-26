Kwesi Pratt Jr. traces Ghana's energy crisis origins to post-Nkrumah era

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, delved into the historical roots of Ghana’s energy crisis, tracing it back to events following the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah’s government.



Pratt clarified that the energy crisis did not arise during President John Agyekum Kufuor’s tenure, as commonly believed, but rather had its origins in decisions made post-Nkrumah era.



He underscored the significant impact of a British energy expert whose advice led to the abandonment of crucial energy projects initiated under Nkrumah’s administration.



During an appearance on Good Morning Ghana on April 24, 2024, Pratt emphasized the importance of understanding the historical context of the energy crisis, stating, “It is crucial that we accurately grasp the history of the energy crisis.”



Pratt expressed regret over missed opportunities due to the abandonment of projects, particularly citing the delay in the Bui Dam project, which was halted following the British expert’s recommendations.



He elaborated on Nkrumah’s proposed mini hydro projects, which were also discontinued, along with plans for nuclear power generation, including agreements with the Soviet Union, all scrapped based on the advice of the British expert.