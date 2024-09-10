Kwesi Pratt denies endorsing Bawumia for 2024 Presidential Election

Politics of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has denied claims that he endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential election.



In a statement released on September 6, Pratt rejected reports alleging he predicted Bawumia’s victory during a recent Pan-African Television show.



He clarified that he has not participated in media discussions for over a month due to travel.



Pratt criticized these reports as false and labeled them as “deceitful gimmicks,” urging respect for the electorate and warning against unethical campaign tactics.



His statement has ignited debate on the integrity of political campaigning in Ghana.