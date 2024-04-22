You are here: HomeNews2024 04 22Article 1932530

Politics of Monday, 22 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Pratt questions Bawumia's electoral prospects

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has expressed skepticism about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's electoral prospects as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer in the 2024 elections.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Nana Akomea, a member of Bawumia's campaign team, rebuffed Pratt's doubts, expressing confidence in Bawumia's leadership and electoral chances.

Akomea challenged Pratt's reservations, citing Bawumia's active role in the campaign and his own belief in the vice president's capabilities.

However, Pratt maintained his skepticism, citing a lack of evidence to support Bawumia's potential victory.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment