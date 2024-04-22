Kwesi Pratt questions Bawumia's electoral prospects

Politics of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has expressed skepticism about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's electoral prospects as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer in the 2024 elections.



During a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Nana Akomea, a member of Bawumia's campaign team, rebuffed Pratt's doubts, expressing confidence in Bawumia's leadership and electoral chances.



Akomea challenged Pratt's reservations, citing Bawumia's active role in the campaign and his own belief in the vice president's capabilities.



However, Pratt maintained his skepticism, citing a lack of evidence to support Bawumia's potential victory.