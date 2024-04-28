Kwesi Pratt surprised by backlash after praising govt educational infrastructure projects

General News of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Astute journalist Kwesi Pratt has expressed surprise at the criticism he has received after commending the government for its completion of educational infrastructure projects.



Pratt's comments came during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo,' where he praised the strides made in the educational sector, particularly highlighting the quality and quantity of science laboratories built.



However, during the Tuesday, 23rd April 2024 edition of 'Kokrokoo,' Pratt revealed that he has been receiving threatening messages following his comments. He expressed confusion over the backlash, stating, "I've been receiving calls from people demanding the basis for my comment; others are threatening me for speaking in favor of the NPP. But is it wrong to do that?"



Pratt's remarks reflect his surprise and dismay at the negative reactions to his praise of the government's educational achievements.



Despite facing criticism and threats, he questioned whether it was wrong to commend the government for its efforts, particularly in improving educational infrastructure.



The journalist's experience highlights the challenges faced by individuals in expressing their views, even when those views are meant to acknowledge positive developments.