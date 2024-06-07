Kyerematen expresses concern over loss of confidence in Ghana’s economy

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: GNA

Presidential hopeful Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed concern over the loss of confidence in Ghana's economy due to cedi depreciation, speculation, and inflation fears.



He spoke to traders, market women, and youth in Koforidua, promising to introduce measures to stabilize the currency and restore economic stability.



He highlighted his past achievements as Minister of Trade and Industry, including a national export strategy and digital platform for youth employment.



Kyerematen called for a move beyond party manifestos to a national development plan prioritizing continuity in governance.