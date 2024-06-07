You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947698

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Kyerematen expresses concern over loss of confidence in Ghana’s economy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alan Kyerematen Alan Kyerematen

Presidential hopeful Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed concern over the loss of confidence in Ghana's economy due to cedi depreciation, speculation, and inflation fears.

He spoke to traders, market women, and youth in Koforidua, promising to introduce measures to stabilize the currency and restore economic stability.

He highlighted his past achievements as Minister of Trade and Industry, including a national export strategy and digital platform for youth employment.

Kyerematen called for a move beyond party manifestos to a national development plan prioritizing continuity in governance.

Read ful article