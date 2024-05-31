You are here: HomeNews2024 05 31Article 1944704

Kyerematen signs book of condolence; mourns late Iranian President Raisi

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has visited the Iranian Embassy in Ghana to offer condolences for the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials.

After signing the condolence book, Kyerematen met with Iranian Ambassador Bijan Gerami to discuss enhancing Ghana-Iran relations in manufacturing, trade, and technology.

President Raisi and nine officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern region.

The helicopter's wreckage and the bodies were found on Monday.

