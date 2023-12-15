LGBT bill comment: Amnesty International is a bunch of hypocrites – Sam George

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has described Amnesty International as a bunch of hypocrites.



This follows the international human rights body's notice to institute legal action against the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill 2021 (ant-LGBT bill) if passed by Parliament.



The Country Director of Amnesty International, Genevieve Partington in an interview on Starr FM argued for a revision of sections of the bill saying the bill is against the Constitution of Ghana and must be rejected.



“First of all the bill does not even define who an LGBT person is, there is no definition. So how are you going to identify who an LGBT person is?"



“There is a certain part of the bill that talks about romantic displays of affection. How do you define romantic affection between the same sex? So do you see two men holding hands apart of the LGBT community? These are some of the concerns that we have raised from the bill and so many other parts that we have issues with,” Madam Partington stated.



“So it is going to bring homophobia in Ghana” adding that now that Ghana gives visas on arrival tourists may be wrongly arrested."



“Persons suspected to be LGBT are being forced from their houses, landlords and landlords are going through a forced eviction process. We really have to be concerned with this bill as Ghanaians and understand that it will not just affect LGBT community.



“I have always said that Amnesty International completely rejects this bill, it should not exist and criminalizing persons for an activity that happens in their bedroom is actually against international human rights laws. So we should not even be considering it.



“It is against the 1992 Constitution so all these things we have to consider. For Amnesty International should the bill be passed we will take it to court. As we are allowed to so that is the agenda we have,” she added.



But speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM with Bola Ray, Sam Nettey George called out Amnesty International insisting that the international body cannot remain silent over President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign the Witchcraft Bill.



“Amnesty International they are a bunch of hypocrites. The Country Director just wants to earn her salary, Christmas is coming and she needs to earn her bonus and other stuff. Where is Amnesty International when the President has refused to assent to the Witchcraft Bill? The Witchcraft Bill takes away the Human Rights of mothers and some grandmothers in parts of this country.



“When the President refused to assent to it, it has been almost almost two weeks, have you heard Amnesty International talk about it? Have they said a word about it? So if Amnesty International is really interested in human rights why have they not called out the President for refusing to assent to the bill.”