LGBT bill is the best thing to happen to Ghana – Sam George

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has said the LGBT bill when passed will be the best thing to happen to Ghana.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the lawmaker stated that what people do in their bedrooms is not his concern but rather the same people trying to force what they do on the Ghanaian child is what he is unhappy about.



“When the bill is passed and it becomes law, if they say you’ve fallen foul of the bill it is not because somebody thinks or infer incorrectly. The person has to take you to court and prove before a judge in a court of competition jurisdiction and meet the ingredients of the law.



“The same bill says if you wrongly or verbally or physically assault somebody you can go to jail for about three years. This bill is the best thing to happen to Ghana,” Mr. Nartey reiterated.



He continued: “It will protect our family values, it protects us. For those who say ‘Why is Sam George so interested in this bill’ I am absolutely not interested in what you do in the privacy of your bedroom. It is not my business.”



The Ningo-Prampram MP further stated that his challenge is persons accusing him of his interest in the bill are taking what they do in private into the Ghanaian classrooms.



“How can I pay fees for my child to go to school then you go and bring the pervasion of your bedroom into the Ghanaian classrooms,” he quizzed.