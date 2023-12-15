LGBTQ+ advocacy: I am too big to be cancelled - Sam George

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has boldly declared that he is too big to be cancelled amidst criticisms and opposition to his stance against LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.



According to him, the pushback he has experienced attests to the intensity of the debate surrounding LGBTQ+ issues in the country.



However, he said his convictions are grounded in his commitment to preserving what he believes are Ghanaian family values.



In an interview with Accra based Starr FM, the MP discussed the challenges he has faced since becoming an outspoken advocate against LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



Sam George recounted an incident during a speaking engagement in Kenya where he was invited by the African Lawyers Hub.



Despite being invited to discuss digital technology, he said he found himself facing criticism from Amnesty International Kenya for his stance against what they labelled as cancel culture.



“I was invited to Kenya by the African Lawyers Hub to speak on digital tech and after, pure tech stuff. I went to do my speech, when I finished my delivery, in fact no LGBT was discussed there. Then Amnesty International Kenya issues a statement criticising the lawyers hub for bringing me to come and speak on something they call cancel culture.



"But let me bust your bubbles, you can't cancel Sam George. I am too big to be cancelled. The grace of God upon me can't be cancelled. So, no matter what they do, they could not cancel me. When they said they were cancelling me, I ended up at the UN headquarters, right in the heart of the beast,” he said.



The MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, along with some of his colleagues, submitted a private members bill to parliament titled "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill," also known as the Anti-LGBT Bill.



The proposed legislation aims to prohibit all LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana and has sparked further debate on the issue within the country.



