LIVESTREAMED: Apostle Owusu-Bempah drops major prophecies for 2024

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International is delivering his much-awaited 2024 New Year prophecies at a crossover service at the head office of his church in Accra.



From GhanaWeb tracking, he is delivering a series of personal prophecies to selected members of his congregations and others that he picked at random from the gathering.



He has stated that he will not make a lot of major prophecies tonight but this year being an election year, many await Owusu-Bempah’s pronouncements on the outcome of the 2024 presidential race especially.



He has slated 3:30 am as the time he will start national, continental and other global prophecies for 2024.



Thousands, if not millions of Ghanaians are attending church services across the country as churches and places of worship hold special prayers to usher in the new year, 2024.



Crossover or Watchnight services have become popular in Ghana over the last few years with believers keenly awaiting what specific prophets will release by way of prophecies.



These prophecies have become a mainstay by particular preachers who have often prophesied publicly about matters that will play out during the year as revealed to them by God.



They have often prophesied from the global, continental, sub-continental and on national affairs, some going on to even personal matters in the case of specific congregants.



