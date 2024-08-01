La Chiefs threaten to join youth protests over land disputes

Regional News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

The chiefs and opinion leaders of La in the Greater Accra region have issued a strong warning to the government, threatening to join the ongoing protests led by the La Youth if their land grievances are not resolved.



They support the Coalition of La Associations and the GaDangme Coalition Against Land Injustice in their demonstrations against the alleged unethical seizure of lands, including the Trade Fair site, Cantonments, and Burma Camp areas.



They also oppose plans to redevelop Prisons Service lands for private use.



Nii Adjei Koofeh IV vowed that the chiefs would participate in the protests if their concerns remained unaddressed.