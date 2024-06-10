You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948751
news

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

La General Hospital: Finance Ministry has released funds for the construction – Nsia Asare

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr Nsia Asare Dr Nsia Asare

Dr. Nsia Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health has announced that funds have been released for the La General Hospital project, which has been delayed since 2020.

He attributed the delay to securing funding, but assured that work will commence soon.

He also addressed brain drain in the health sector, stating that the government is working to improve conditions for health workers, but cannot force them to stay.

Additionally, he praised the progress of the Agenda 111 project, which aims to build hospitals across districts, including mental health facilities in Tamale and Ejisu, which are 90% complete.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment