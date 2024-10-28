La General Hospital project halted due to alleged lack of funds

Health News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: 3news

The government’s promise to open the Outpatient Department (OPD) of La General Hospital by October seems unlikely, as construction has stalled due to funding issues.



Workers have vacated the site for about a week, leaving the unfinished project abandoned.



Originally begun in 2020, the reconstruction faced delays, with a recent October deadline set to at least open the OPD.



Residents, disappointed by ongoing delays, voiced concerns over the lack of healthcare facilities, with some even attributing preventable deaths to the unavailability of the hospital.



The project site remains deserted, with no clear timeline for resumption.