La Palm Royal Beach Hotel is in a bad state, I support any initiative aimed at making investments viable – Alexander Afenyo Markin

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Effutu MP and Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has supported initiatives to make investments by Ghanaian workers viable, addressing the sale of a 60% stake in SSNIT-owned hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.



He emphasized that such decisions should benefit workers and calls for transparency from SSNIT.



Afenyo-Markin criticizes the neglect of state projects, citing the poor condition of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, and urges SSNIT to publicly disclose the agreement details to ensure accountability and clear communication about all investments.