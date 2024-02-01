La Traditional Council and assembly inspect ongoing hospital project

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

A team representing the La Traditional Council and the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has conducted a visit to the ongoing La General Hospital project to evaluate the current status of ongoing work and identify any obstacles hampering progress.



La residents and other stakeholders in the assembly have expressed their concerns about the delayed reconstruction of the hospital, leading to a visit by Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele (Kingmaker).



The hospital structure was demol­ished in July 2020 due to severe structural issues reported by the institution's administration.



Excavation was in progress for the primary facility when the visit occurred. At the same time, the residential block's section had been elevated above the ground level.



In the delegation briefing, Richard Dadey, the Project Manager of Vista, the Consulting firm, provided reassurance that the project would be completed within 28 months, at a cost of 50 million euros.



The individual stated that the project, which had an initial estimate of 57 million euros, underwent an evaluation process that resulted in a reduction of expenses related to overhead. Despite this cost reduction, the scope of work for the facility remains unaltered.



Mr Dadey said as of the mo­ment all demarcations works need­ed on site had been carried out and other aspects of the facility would be constructed after they become certain of how deep excavation works should go underground.



It is important to note that the manager made it clear to members of the Traditional Council that the actual work on the project began last year, despite claims to the contrary in the public domain.



Furthermore, the manager confirmed that the government has just released mobilisation funds for the project.



Mr. Dadey revealed that the proposed building would comprise five floors with various departments, including Out-Patient, emergency, accident, and ward facilities, as well as administrative offices, which, will serve as a comprehensive medical facility once completed.



The facility would also have a seven-story residential block, mortuary, and other attachments.



According to the Nii Koofeh IV, the council was pleased that the project had started, but it was concerned that the original plan of the facility would not be affected by the reduction of the cost.



Nii Koofeh IV asked the contractors to share the original plan with the council for monitoring and demanded that the project be completed on schedule while stressing the project's importance to the community, hoping that residents could access healthcare without complications.



He requested the contractors to consider utilizing the skills of the residents in the community while performing their tasks, as they possess the necessary abilities to support them.