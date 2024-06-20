You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952495

Source: Daily Guide

Labour Commission orders Colleges Of Education Teachers to end strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to end their ongoing strike.

This follows a key hearing where CETAG was informed of the NLC's intent to take legal action against the government to enforce arbitral award orders for CETAG.

CETAG members began striking on June 14, 2024, over the government's failure to implement the arbitral award and address their service conditions.

The NLC plans to sue the government on June 26 to ensure compliance.

CETAG has yet to decide whether to comply with the NLC's directive.

