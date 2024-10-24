Labour Commission orders immediate end to PSWU strike

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) to immediately cease its ongoing strike action.



The directive was issued on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, when both the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and PSWU appeared before the NLC over a pending labour dispute. The dissension arose after PSWU threatened to strike due to



Read full articledelays in negotiating two institution-specific allowances for its members.



Following the directive to end the strike, the NLC instructed both parties to resume talks by October 31, 2024, to address the unresolved issues.



Additionally, they are to provide the NLC with the results of their negotiations by November 6, 2024. The Commission emphasized that these discussions should be conducted in good faith to ensure an amicable resolution.



The intervention by the NLC aims to restore a peaceful labour environment while enabling the union and FWSC to negotiate a fair outcome. According to the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), the NLC's role in mediating such disputes is critical in preventing prolonged industrial actions that could disrupt public services.



"We welcome the NLC's directive and look forward to continuing our engagement with the Public Services Workers Union," said Prof Charles Adabo Oppong, Director of Grievances and Negotiations at FWSC.



PSWU had initially announced the strike on October 15, 2024, citing frustrations over the government's failure to resolve the allowance issue in a timely manner.



The indefinite strike, which began on October 21, 2024, was meant to pressure the government to expedite negotiations on these key benefits.