Lagos lawmakers praise Jospong Group's Waste Management Operations

General News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have commended the environmentally friendly operations of Jospong Group of Companies' subsidiaries.



The lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the solid and liquid waste treatment facilities, considering them worthy of commendation.



After touring the Accra Composting and Recycling Plant (ACARP) and Sewage Systems Ghana Ltd., Engr. Mahmoud Kunle Adegbite, Permanent Secretary of Lagos Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, praised the facilities' environmentally friendly practices.



Chairman of the Committee on Public-Private Partnership, Aro Moshood Abiodun, added that the findings would be briefed to the rest of the House and the Lagos State Governor.



The legislators are on a fact-finding mission to assess the viability of establishing a similar recycling and composting plant in Lagos under Jospong Group's auspices.



The visit includes the Kumasi Composting and Recycling plant and the Kumasi Medical Waste Treatment Facility.



Mr. Peter Dagadu, Jospong Group's Project Lead for the Lagos project, explained that the visit aims to familiarize the delegation with the Ghanaian business model to facilitate the Lagos project's implementation.



ACARP's MD, Mr. Michael Padi Tuwor, described ACARP as an integrated waste processing and recycling company that produces organic manure from solid waste for agronomic purposes in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region.



The plant also addresses plastic waste through sorting, processing, and recycling, using recovered materials for manufacturing high-calorific burning material/fuels for industries.



The Jospong Group had earlier signed an agreement with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to build a waste treatment plant in Lagos, Nigeria, to transform the city's environmental challenges.



The facility will include a Material Recovery Facility, compact/mobile transfer loading stations, and bin manufacturing and plastic recycling plants to streamline recyclable activities. The initiative aims to boost Nigeria's carbon ratings and raise funds for sustainable infrastructure.