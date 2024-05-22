Land acquisition challenges delayed hostel facilities for Kayayei – Gideon Boako

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has identified land acquisition difficulties as the primary reason for delays in completing hostel facilities for head porters, known as Kayayei.



In an interview on Citi TV, Dr. Boako emphasized the critical role these hostels play in providing a stable environment for Kayayei, enabling their participation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs. He noted that land acquisition issues have significantly impeded the progress of these projects.



Dr. Boako explained that the TVET initiative aims to manage migration influxes and develop employment strategies for the Kayayei, ultimately creating better opportunities for them.



"We began at Agbogbloshie where land was provided, but it quickly became a contentious issue. We also explored a partnership with the Roman Catholic Church and Father Campbell to integrate the project with the Soup Kitchen," Dr. Boako explained.



He added that commitments from various landowners in Accra also fell through, causing further delays.



"We even had to search for land in the Ashanti region, and although we secured some at Bantama, local residents' complaints halted progress. Land issues have been the main obstacle, despite the government's readiness and available funding for these projects," Dr. Boako said.