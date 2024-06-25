You are here: HomeNews2024 06 25Article 1954049

Land boundary dispute: Tension in Brekuso and Kwabenya over destruction of Comet Estate property

Tensions are rising between the Nii Odai Ntow family in Kwabenya and Comet Properties over a land boundary dispute.

Comet Properties accused the family of property destruction by armed landguards terrorizing residents around Ashonmang, Kwabenya, and Brekuso.

The military intervened, and Comet Properties urged police to expedite investigations into the attacks.

The company, which acquired 1,000 acres in 2002 and developed Comet Estates, claims a Supreme Court ruling ceded the land to them.

However, the Kwabenya Queenmother disputed this, asserting the land belongs to the Greater Accra region's Kwabenya Stool.

