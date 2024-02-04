Lands Commission and NIA Collaborate to streamline land registration process

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Lands Commission and the National Identification Authority (NIA) are collaborating to improve land registration efficiency.



The partnership involves using GhanaCard to verify grantors and grantees. This will eliminate the need for intermediaries like agents or middlemen, and ensure direct communication between parties involved.



The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Benjamin Arthur, highlighted the advancements made in enhancing the title registration process. He said, "Significant progress has been made in our efforts to streamline the process of registering titles."



The inclusion of new features in the plan approval process will enable the swift publication of title applications as soon as they are received.



The event also marked the introduction of the Commission's five-year Business Strategic Plan for the period 2023 to 2027. The plan encompasses goals such as enhancing financial sustainability, implementing digital reforms, improving corporate image, and enhancing the competence and discipline of staff to elevate service delivery.



During a recent meeting, Mr. Arthur emphasised the crucial link between the Commission's corporate image redemption and improvements in service delivery. He urged staff and management to work together as a team to achieve the outlined goals.



The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, also shared the Ministry's plans for the year, which include the digital transformation of land administration activities, completion of the new Lands Commission head office at 37 (scheduled for commissioning in April), and a focus on improving the Commission's corporate image.



Mr. Owusu-Bio expressed confidence in the Commission's leadership and stated that Ghanaians will overwhelmingly vouch for the credibility and efficiency of the Commission sooner or later. Additionally, Mr. Arthur, the Acting Executive Secretary, announced plans for direct communication with grantees through text messages and prompts. He also envisioned a potential shift to "No GhanaCard, No Registration" in the future.