Lands Commission is clearly complicit in sale of lands – Ablakwa

General News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused Ghana's Lands Commission of aiding the sale of state lands to private developers, despite Ministry of Lands denials.



Ablakwa claims state lands, including those for the Ghana Prisons Service and judges' residences, are being sold.



The Ministry refutes these claims, stating that no lands have been sold under the current government and attributing past sales to the previous administration.



The Ministry emphasizes President Akufo-Addo's commitment to transparent and honest land administration.