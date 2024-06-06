You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947173

Lands Minister commissions ultra-modern minerals commission office at Akim-Oda

On June 5, 2024, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, inaugurated a modern office complex in Akim Oda for the Minerals Commission.

The office aims to enhance monitoring and regulatory functions in the Birim Central Municipality and the Eastern Region.

The Minister highlighted the government's commitment to decentralization and promoting sustainable mining practices.

The office will oversee mining operations in various areas and support the upcoming Community Mining Scheme.

The project, costing GH¢5 million, features modern amenities for staff welfare and efficient service delivery.

