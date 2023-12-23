Lands Ministry bags multiple awards at 2023 PROs Awards

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Distinguished recognition swept through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as they won multiple honors at the prestigious Government Public Relations Excellence (GOPREX) Awards Ceremony 2023. The grand event, hosted at the forecourt of the Ministry of Information on Friday, 22nd December 2023, witnessed the Ministry's outstanding achievements.



Amidst tough competition across 11 categories, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources emerged triumphant, securing an impressive tally of four (4) awards.



The Head of the Public Relations Unit, Mr. Abraham Otabil, took home the 1st Runner Up position for Best PRO of the Year. Simultaneously, his dedicated Assistant, Madam Michelle Fafa Agbenorto, earned the title of Best Assistant PRO of the year. Additionally, the Ministry proudly claimed the accolade for Best Bonsu PR Unit of the Year for the second time.



A crowning moment for the Ministry arrived with the recognition of Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Ministry's Chief Director, acclaimed as the most PR-friendly Chief Director of the year, 2023. This honor, received by the Human Resources Director, Mr. Enoch Annan, acknowledged Professor Agbesinyale's remarkable contribution to the Ministry's stellar performance.



The outstanding achievements of Mr. Abraham Otabil and Ms. Michelle Fafa Agbenorto were lauded for their unwavering commitment and exceptional dedication during the assessed period. Their commendable efforts in utilizing the Bonsu platform for digitized report entries, coupled with their significant contributions to the Ministry's performance assessment under Professor Patrick Agbesinyale's leadership, earned them well-deserved acclaim.



In her keynote address, Mrs. Ethel Cudjoe Amissah, Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD), commended the PROs for their remarkable efforts in enhancing the government's PR apparatus. She highlighted a significant surge in overall performance and praised the PROs for their resilience, acknowledging their pivotal role in government communication.



Looking ahead, Mrs. Amissah expressed optimism for even greater accomplishments in the upcoming year. She emphasized the need for PROs to share more compelling narratives, recognizing the challenges they face while assuring continued support for their exemplary service.



Additionally, she urged officers to equip themselves with knowledge on combating misinformation, especially in anticipation of upcoming elections, to safeguard the nation from potential harm.



Mr. David Owusu Amoah, the Acting Director of the Information Services Department (ISD), encouraged the PROs to actively contribute to the success of their institutions and the nation as a whole. He emphasized the importance of not only promoting their respective Ministries but also valuing and showcasing their own worth, stating, "If you don't sell yourself well, how do you sell your organization?"



The ceremony also honored outstanding achievers in various categories, including the Ministry of Information for Most Active Social Media PR of the Year 2023, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for Regional PRO of the Year, Ministry of Health for Best Media Engagement Ministry of the Year, and individual distinctions for exemplary PR assistance and performance.



Gracing the occasion as sponsors were esteemed organizations such as the Volta River Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, Stratcom Africa, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, contributed to the success and prestige of the event.