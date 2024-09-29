You are here: HomeNews2024 09 29Article 1987277

Lands Ministry denies involvement of Akufo-Addo’s daughters in galamsey

The Ministry described the allegations as false and politically motivated The Ministry described the allegations as false and politically motivated

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has denied claims by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that President Akufo-Addo’s daughters are involved in illegal mining (galamsey).

In a statement, the Ministry described the allegations as false and politically motivated.

It clarified that Elite Minerals Company, which Ablakwa linked to the President’s family, was actually registered in 2008 and granted a mining lease in 2012 under the John Mahama administration.

The Ministry urged the public to ignore the accusations and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting *galamsey* and protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

