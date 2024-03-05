Lands Ministry launches investigation into fatal clash at Asanko Gold Mine

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has initiated an investigation into the violent confrontation between residents of Manso Tontokrom and security personnel from Asanko Gold Mine Limited.



The clash, which occurred on Saturday, March 2, 2024, resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals. Authorities have already apprehended four individuals in connection with the incident.



In a statement, the Ministry affirmed its commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the violence face the full force of the law. It assured the public that appropriate measures would be taken in accordance with the laws of the Republic to hold the perpetrators accountable.



Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized that peace has been restored at both the mine site and within the community. It urged all stakeholders in the area to remain calm as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the clash.



