Source: 3news.com

Lassia Tuolu students turn tree shade as makeshift dining space following fire outbreak

Students at Lassia Tuolu Senior High School in Wa West District, Upper West Region, eat meals outdoors under trees after a fire destroyed their dining hall on March 10.

The fire also burned new desks, dining tables, and food items. The government has begun constructing a new dining hall, but it's still in early stages.

Headmaster Emmanuel Banongwie sought a temporary kitchen and dining structure to ensure students don't miss meals during the rainy season.

Alumni raised over GH₵75,000, using GH₵68,718 for immediate needs like cooking pots and basins. They called on the government and philanthropists for further support.

