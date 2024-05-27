Lassia Tuolu students turn tree shade as makeshift dining space following fire outbreak

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: 3news.com

Students at Lassia Tuolu Senior High School in Wa West District, Upper West Region, eat meals outdoors under trees after a fire destroyed their dining hall on March 10.



The fire also burned new desks, dining tables, and food items. The government has begun constructing a new dining hall, but it's still in early stages.



Headmaster Emmanuel Banongwie sought a temporary kitchen and dining structure to ensure students don't miss meals during the rainy season.



Alumni raised over GH₵75,000, using GH₵68,718 for immediate needs like cooking pots and basins. They called on the government and philanthropists for further support.