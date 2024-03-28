Late Ejisu MP's one-week observation set for today

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

The one-week observation of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah, will be held today, March 28, 2024, at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.



The ceremony is expected to draw a host of dignitaries who will gather to commiserate with the family.



Among those expected to attend are government appointees, Ministers, Members of Parliament, leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and political figures from other divides.



The event will be an opportunity for these individuals to pay their respects to the late MP, who also served as a Deputy Finance Minister, following his passing on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the age of 45.



John Kumah is survived by his wife and six children, and the one-week observation will provide a solemn occasion for friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to offer their condolences and support to his grieving family.