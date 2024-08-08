Late Ga Manye not buried; the funeral organised was fake – Family

Regional News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The family of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, has accused the Ga Traditional Council of orchestrating a fake funeral, claiming it was a ruse to mislead the public.



They allege that the casket displayed during the ceremony was filled with stones, not the Queenmother's remains, and that those presented as her family were impostors.



Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II, the family spokesperson, revealed they had been threatened with death to prevent them from exposing the deception.



The family asserts that Naa Dedei Omaedru III has not been buried and plans to announce a new date for her final rites.